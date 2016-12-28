Two treated for single vehicle crashes in two days

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

TWO drivers involved in separate single vehicle crashes on two consecutive days have required treatment from Queensland Ambulance Service.

QAS assessed a male patient after a single vehicle crash at Mungar on Wednesday morning.

It is understood the man's vehicle, whose age was unknown, collided with a pole on Mungar Rd. QAS were called at 5.26am.

The man suffered minor to no injuries and declined transport to hospital.

On Tuesday morning, a Maryborough man, aged in his 40s was transported in to Hervey Bay Hospital after a crash "in a different location".

Further details of the crash were not available.