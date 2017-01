SHARE Fraser Coast's excitement in our new Ultimate Fishing Giveaway.

Sadly an error in Saturday's newspaper meant readers looking for the entry form for the competition were left high and dry.

We apologise that the form did not appear as promised.

But don't worry, the entry form will appear in Wednesday and Friday's editions of the Fraser Coast Chronicle this week.

So if you're wanting to win a $2500 fishing holiday, they're editions not to miss.