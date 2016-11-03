Horror shooting: Two women dead, one man critical

SHOOTING: Police have confirmed three are in a critical condition after a domestic shooting. Two patients have been rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital.

LATEST: 8.45AM

TWO women are dead and one man is in a critical condition after a horror "domestic-related" shooting on Queensland's Fraser Coast.

It follows reports that a 79-year-old man called police to report that he had shot his wife and daughter.

A police officer has told the Fraser Coast Chronicle that the victims are all adults.

Seven News is reporting the incident may have been a murder-suicide attempt.

A rescue helicopter is now on the way to Hervey Bay Hospital to transfer the critical patients.

Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in River Heads. Eliza Wheeler

EARLIER:

THREE people are in a critical condition following a "domestic-related shooting" in the Fraser Coast suburb of Booral.

Nine News is reporting unconfirmed reports that a 79-year-old man has phoned police to say he had shot his wife and two children.

Queensland Police have confirmed that three people are in a critical condition, and at least two of those have been rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The ages, sex of those affected was also not released.

Queensland Police Service earlier confirmed officers are responding to a call after reports a firearm was discharged on River Heads Rd in Booral.

Police took the calls around 6.40am and are yet to confirm the reports.

A police spokesman said there was no further information.