Uncovering region's hidden gems: A look inside Alpha31

Alpha31 Art Gallery, Tinana - An artist of many mediums - Monica Bayer.

JUST a ten-minute drive out of Maryborough you will find one of the region's beautiful hidden gems.

The Alpha31 Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Tinana is a unique attraction that displays professional three- dimensional artwork ... a little differently.

More than 100 sculptures surround a little building with the building itself also housing creative work.

Among the outdoor attractions is a dragon named Alpina.

Alpina reaches both a height and width of 1.5m, and is 9m long.

She is the guardian of Alpha 31.

The gallery is run by two sisters - Inge and Monica Bayer.

Inge is the gallery director while Monica is a professional artist with her work making up most of the gallery.

Monica has been a professional artist most of her life, having sold her first painting at the age of 7.

"It was my teacher that bought it," she said.

An artist of many mediums, she has continued her passion into retirement years.

"The part of the brain you use for art gets better as you age," she said.

The idea of Alpha 31 is for visitors to walk around the displays and see them from all angles.

"In a lot of indoor galleries, you'd find three dimensional pieces might get put in the corner but here we let visitors walk around them," Inge said.

"We are just trying to do something different and bring a unique attraction to the Fraser Coast.

"We have visitors coming from both the local area, and many are international travellers."

Every piece on display is an original and is available for purchase, with many options under $20.

There is also pocket-size artwork for the convenience of tourists to take home.

The Alpha31 Gallery and Sculpture Garden had its seventh birthday in November.

It is located at 31 Alpha Plantation Rd, Tinana.