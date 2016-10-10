Unhappy with region's rates? Come and have a say

YOU have an opportunity to influence the rates in our region.

Fraser Coast Regional Council has created for the first time ever what is known as a Rating Reference Group, and is calling for interested volunteers to be part of this committee.

Councillor Rolf Light said the only requirement for applicants is to have a genuine interest in reviewing the rates system.

"We want to hear from a cross section of rate payers from farmers to mums and dads and pensioners," he said.

"We're looking for more than a general complaint that rates are too high, but ideas on how rates could be structured and simplified."

There is room for nine members of the public on the group. The group's other 10 members will be the current external members of the Audit Committee.

The Rating Reference Group has been initiated now as the council is doing a "massive review" of the rates system.

"Council decided that the rates structure is complicated and would like to investigate simplifying the structure," Cr Light said.

"It has asked for a suitably qualified external consultant to review the structure, and is asking residents for their feedback to be incorporated in the external review."

And what is the council looking to get out of the group?

"Feedback and ideas and an understanding of the issues facing various sectors in the community and assist consultant and council to simplify the rates structure," Cr Light said.

Interested applicants are asked to put in a letter to outline their ideas.

Applications close October 14.

For more information and to apply, go to the council website at frasercoast.qld.gov.au.