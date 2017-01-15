Upcoming 'extreme' heatwave to blast the Fraser Coast

ANOTHER HEATWAVE: The Fraser Coast is about to be hit with a second heatwave in two weeks.

JUST as the region was starting to cool down after last week's scorcher, another "extreme" heatwave has been tipped to blast the Fraser Coast mid next week.

Between Monday and Saturday, top temperatures on the Fraser Coast are expected to reach at least 32 degrees every day, with Maryborough tipped to reach 38 degrees on Thursday and again on Saturday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's warning, a "severe" level heatwave will hit the region on Monday, before becoming "extreme" on Wednesday, and continuing through to the weekend.

BOM Meteorologist Adam Woods said the Fraser Coast could expect "a repeat" of last week's hot and sticky conditions.

"That hot air from the north west is being drawn down into the south east," Mr Woods said.

Despite the sweltering temperatures, the region can expect patchy showers throughout the week.