UPDATE: Crews rescue household pets from back patio fire

Blake Antrobus
| 21st Nov 2016 10:47 AM
Crews at the scene of a fire in Urraween.
Crews at the scene of a fire in Urraween. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE: AUTHORITIES are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at the rear of a property in Eyre Ct, Urraween at approximately 10:15am.

It is believed the outdoor furniture on the property's back patio caught fire.

Authorities responded to the call at 10:17am.

Emergency crews could be seen carrying out household pets from the property.

Emergency services remove household items and pets from a house fire in Eyre Ct at Urraween.
Emergency services remove household items and pets from a house fire in Eyre Ct at Urraween. Alistair Brightman

An officer removes a guinea pig from a suspected house fire in Eyre Ct, Urraween.
An officer removes a guinea pig from a suspected house fire in Eyre Ct, Urraween. Alistair Brightman

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

EARLIER: CREWS have been called to a suspected house fire on Eyre Ct in Urraween.

A fire is believed to have broken out at the rear of the house.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a residence in Eyre Ct at Urraween.
Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a residence in Eyre Ct at Urraween. Alistair Brightman

Neighbours in the area said they heard the fire truck pull up about 10.15am.

Police and fire fighters are on scene.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
