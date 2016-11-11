34°
Man escapes being fried alive after he hit deadly powerlines

Annie Perets
Amy Formosa
and | 11th Nov 2016 2:54 PM
A police car blocks an area at the harbour where there has been an incident causing the power outage.
A police car blocks an area at the harbour where there has been an incident causing the power outage. Annie Perets

 UPDATE: A 31-YEAR old Urangan man is lucky to be alive after he faced the real possibility of being fried to death.

And all from a silly mistake.

Towing a sailing yacht behind his car, he forgot to put the mast of the boat down as he began to drive out of the marina.

That mast knocked down two high voltage powerlines near the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

Each of those powerlines was charged with 11,000 volts.

Remarkably, the man proceeded to get out of the car and called 000 himself.

He was unhurt.

Jacob Forbes was working at Bay Auto Marine Electrical at the time of the crash and saw it unfold.

"It was just a whole lot of blue and green lights, and a heck of a noise," he said.

"It was louder than a concert.

"If you were at the front of a concert - it'd be four times louder than that."

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Darryn Morris said the man's survival, and in particular lack of injury at all, was a mystery.

"We don't know how he got out, but he managed to get out and hasn't been electrocuted at all," Sgt Morris said.

Sgt Morris said incidents of people forgetting to put their mast down were extremely rare.

"This was the first one I've been to in the eight years that I have been in Hervey Bay," he said.

"But it has occurred in other places.

"There are warning signs in the marine for people to lower their masts, prior to exiting."

The man will face a fine.

"It could be as serious as a court appearance in relation to driving without due care and attention," Sgt Morris said.

"This is a serious scene - nobody's been injured but someone could have been killed in relation to this crash.

"We're lucky it didn't start a fire."

About 7000 homes and businesses lost power as a result of the crash, from Urangan to Pialba.
 

UPDATE 4.20PM: Ergon Energy has confirmed power has been restored to all but 535 properties across the region powerlines were knocked down by a mast of a sail boat at Urangan.

About 7000 homes were without power after the incident happened about 2.30pm.

Ergon crews had power restored to the majority of 685 properties in Urangan by about 3.15pm.

UPDATE: A 31-YEAR old Urangan man is lucky to be alive after he knocked down two high voltage powerlines.

Police said the man had forgotten to lower the mast of his sail boat which was being towed behind his car.

When the man attemped to leave the marina his sail boat mast snagged power lines bringing them down and knocking out power to close to 7000 properties.

The accident happened about 2.20pm.

Suprisingly the man was not hurt and called 000 himself.

Ergon is at the scene to ensure the area has been made safe.

Power is expected to be down in some areas until about 4.30pm.

A small section of the Esplanade at the marina has temporary traffic delays.

 

EARLIER:

POWER is out at close to 7000 customers across the Fraser Coast with suburbs all the way from Urangan to Pialba and areas in between.

Areas affected by the power outage include Toquay, Scarness, Urangan, Wondunna, Kawungan and Pialba

The loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Ergon Energy crews are working to find the fault.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
