Upgrade at intersection near hospital to start this month

PRELIMINARY works will start at the Maryborough-Hervey Bay and Urraween Rds intersection this month.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed the commencement of this project as this intersection provides access to the Hervey Bay Hospital.

"When this is completed we will be able to commence the Yarillee School intersection project," he said.

The intersection upgrade will involve pavement widening for traffic signal installation, and extra turning lanes. It is expected to finish early next year.