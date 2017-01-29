Upgraded river terrace for Brolga theatre opened

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and former deputy prime minister Warren Truss open the Brolga Theatre River Terrace on Friday.

A HIGHLY anticipated river terrace for the Brolga Theatre, estimated to have cost $660,000, is set to boost tourism numbers in Maryborough after it was opened last week.

Officially opened on Friday by Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft and member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, the new river terrace offers an all-weather space for patrons and visitors and is complete with renewed designs around the awnings.

Outdoor fans, a new bar and a revamp of the outdoor setting was also included as part of the upgrade.

The space was trialled by visitors during the Citizenship Ceremony and Australia Day Awards on Thursday, before being officially opened by council and federal members.

Mr O'Brien said the new facility would help attract more businesses and tourism into the area, citing tourism as a major contributor for the region's economy.

"The Fraser Coast is a great place to experience Queensland's rich history and these updates will complement the regions' beautiful heritage architecture,” he said.

"The upgrades also included the renovation and fit-out of the theatre's restaurant, further adding to the flexibility of the space.

"With this upgrade, visitor numbers are expected to increase by more than 10%, and revenue from catering, bar and venue hire are projected to increase by 25%, which will aid the region in job creation.”

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft echoed the economic boost it would provide to the region, stating it was well within the tourism policy of the Fraser Coast Regional council.

"The flow-on effects will be massive as more people visit and stay in the region; and we attract functions that will showcase the latest information and services to the community,” Cr Loft said.

"It sits well within our policy to boost visitor numbers to Maryborough to 200,000 a year, and one million in Hervey Bay.

The terrace was jointly funded by council ($325,000), the National Stronger Regions Fund ($325,000) and the Brolga Theatre funds ($10,000).