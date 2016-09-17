28°
Whats On

Upgraded WetSide water park opens today

Eliza Wheeler
| 17th Sep 2016 9:00 AM
Wetside Water Park, Hervey Bay - Oliver Hunt from Pomona couldn't get enough of the Flipside Boardride.
Wetside Water Park, Hervey Bay - Oliver Hunt from Pomona couldn't get enough of the Flipside Boardride. Valerie Horton

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PIALBA'S WetSide Water Park will open at 10am today, just in time to cool down the thousands of tourists and children from the region over the summer months.

For those visiting the award-winning park for the first time since it closed for winter, you may notice a few upgrades to the Fraser Coast Regional Council's park.

New tables have been installed on the main deck area and along the beachfront boardwalk.

The park's timber decking has also been refurbished during the closure period.

WetSide and the FlipSide BoardRider will be open from 10am to 5pm every day of the school holidays and Wednesday to Sunday during school term.

Every Friday and Saturday night of the operational season, the water park's light show will start at 7.30pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  pialba, tourism, wetside

Things to do these school holidays on the Fraser Coast

Things to do these school holidays on the Fraser Coast

There is loads to do for the kids across the Fraser Coast during the school holidays

Grand final rematch to start the new cricket season

BLOCK: Past Grammars' Andy Ross.

Today's encounter is the start of a new chapter.

Meal time with Muslims: what are they really like?

Burcu and Hasan Dogan, with their sons Bilal, 5, and Hamza, 8, after hosting an Iftar dinner in their Logan home during Ramadan 2016.

THEY laugh, tease, pray; what it's like at a Muslim's dinner table.

ICE ADDICT: I was hooked after one hit

Courtney is now looking forward to a future of helping people.

Local Partners

VIDEO: Burrum project ramps up for local boaties

Although a bit off from using it these school holidays, boaties are expected to be launching their vessels in time for the Christmas break.

Find the rainbow of gems and minerals

You will be able to see stones, gems, minerals and crystals like this at the Wide Bay-Burnett Gem Clubs Association's second annual market.

Fossick for stones at Tinana's Gem, Craft and Treasure Market.

Scooter convoy, gem show and more on this weekend

Scooter convoy world record attempt - Don Burchill OAM leads the convoy as they head back along the Esplanade to Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the list of things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Latest deals and offers

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been working on a play together.

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg dropped his bid to be pardoned for assault conviction

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

Vendor wants a Contract

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 bedrooms + study Extra living area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land 2098m2 Block (approx.) High on the hill at Craignish Ready to Build ... Auction In...

2098m2 Block (approx.) High on the hill at Craignish Ready to Build on Now Presenting all Offers

Owner Wants OUT - All Offers Presented

76/68 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedroom modern unit Two-way bathroom Open plan living Beautiful gated complex Relaxing pool area Short distance to marina Book an inspection TODAY!!

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre