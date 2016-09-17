Upgraded WetSide water park opens today

Wetside Water Park, Hervey Bay - Oliver Hunt from Pomona couldn't get enough of the Flipside Boardride.

PIALBA'S WetSide Water Park will open at 10am today, just in time to cool down the thousands of tourists and children from the region over the summer months.

For those visiting the award-winning park for the first time since it closed for winter, you may notice a few upgrades to the Fraser Coast Regional Council's park.

New tables have been installed on the main deck area and along the beachfront boardwalk.

The park's timber decking has also been refurbished during the closure period.

WetSide and the FlipSide BoardRider will be open from 10am to 5pm every day of the school holidays and Wednesday to Sunday during school term.

Every Friday and Saturday night of the operational season, the water park's light show will start at 7.30pm.