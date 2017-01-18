Upgrades to Maryborough Airport to start soon

Upgrades to the Maryborough Airport will start January 23, with overlays of runways and taxi lanes to be a part of the works.

The major upgrade includes an overlay of runway 17/35, both taxiways and some of the General Aviation taxi lane and apron areas.

The facility will be completely closed during the works but operators can contact the operations team on 0458 015 017 for alternative arrangements and relocations to the Hervey Bay Airport.