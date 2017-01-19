Urangan pharmacy development rejected by council

HOPES for a new pharmacy in Urangan have been quashed, after the Fraser Coast Regional Council refused a development application for the Toni St Medical Centre.

The application sought to extend the existing medical centre in Urangan and introduce a number of new facilities, including new parking spaces between the south and west side of the streets and extended hours.

But councillors rejected the application in a unanimous vote, citing concerns with traffic, parking and the impact it would cause on residents.

"While Council supports the business and the services it offers, council also needs to consider the rights of residents in the immediate neighbourhood," a council spokesperson said.

"In this instance the significant increase in traffic, issues with parking and the much extended hours of operation...were considered to be unfair on neighbouring residents."

Resident Kerry Lacey detailed more issues with the parking during public participation.

"The proposed new parks...will force drivers to reverse onto Toni St. I'm certain this is likely to cause accidents with persons with persons turning from Hammond St into Toni St to access Boat Harbour Dr," he said.

Hours of operation would have extended from 8am-10pm, and include 24-hour emergency services and eight more practitioners.

Because the facility is located in a residential area, only two practitioners can operate between 8am and 6pm on business days.

Proposal plans for the pharmacy at the Urangan Medical Centre. The application was rejected by the Fraser Coast Regional Council. Contributed

Cr George Seymour, who spoke on the motion, said there were issues with the number of parking spaces required by the applicant.

"I've spent a lot of time in this area...there isn't actually a need for more parking spaces near the (Judge Mylne) park," he said.

"There are very appropriate places that take into account proper town planning and not placing an operation that requires continual traffic movements.

"Existing operations are already causing traffic problems in Toni St, and to think we'd want to double it...goes very much against the planning scheme and resident's expectations."

The Urangan Medical Centre declined to comment.