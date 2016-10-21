Urangan Pier a fishing hotspot this week

Melbourne visitor Andrew Hansen was thrilled to hook this spotted mackerel while fishing on Hervey Bay waters.

WELL those northerly winds continued again last week, but they were more of a hindrance than a deterrent.

And with plenty of fishermen getting out on the water, those reports came rolling in.

The Mary River was the pick of destinations this week with anglers landing threadfin salmon up to a massive 17kg.

And Jessie with another Barramundi, this one going 8.5 kilos

Blue salmon, monster jew, grunter, black and silver bream, flathead and whiting were all on the bite with quality catches reported throughout the river system.

But the best reports were between Walkers Point and River Heads.

Threadfin salmon have been in numbers throughout German Creek.

Anglers have been casting soft vibes or hard bodied lures at them as they search for food in the gutters and drains on the low tide.

Michael Benton landed this monster 10 kilo Jew from the Urangan Pier.

The Diamonds have also been fishing well with blackall and estuary cod coming from the coffee rock ledges, mangrove jack, grunter, black and silver bream hanging around the snags, and quality whiting and flathead on the sand flats.

Plenty of pelagic action happening in the channel between Inskip Point and Fraser Island with spanish mackerel, spotted mackerel, mac tuna and GTs taking a variety of lures from deep divers to surface poppers.

The Burrum River was a popular location over the last week with barramundi, threadfin salmon and mangrove jack further up the river system and whiting, bream and flathead caught off the flats and around the rocks.

Scott with a couple of beautiful Pearlies caught over the break sea spit

Fishing from the Urangan Pier has also been one of the hot spots this week, with anglers landing a variety of pelagics including grey, schoolie and spotted mackerel, mac tuna and mulloway.

Moon and Coongul Creeks on Fraser Island saw some monster summer whiting just over the 40cm mark, and golden trevally feeding on the yabbie flats on the flood tide making ideal sight fishing conditions.

The inshore reefs such as McKenzie's ledge, The Artificial and Sammie's have all reported mixed bags of reef fish including black spot tusk fish, blackall and grassy sweetlip, while further up the Island, juvenile black marlin have been entertaining the sports fishos with the majority of fish taken on skirted lures.