Urangan to decide Australia's Greatest Boat for 2017

The Caribbean 2400 is one of the many boats up for nomination at the Australiaâ€™s Greatest Boat 2017 competition tomorrow.

HERVEY Bay residents will decide Australia's greatest boat for 2017, with renowned author Steve 'Starlo' Starling to visit the Coast for Australia's Greatest Boats Competition.

Eleven of the finest fishing crafts will be on display at the Urangan Boat Ramp from 11am until 2pm, with Hervey Bay residents invited to join the judging panel and inspect the display boats.

Editor of Bauer Media Group's Trade-A-Boat publication Tim Van Duyl, journalists John Ford and Kevin Smith and authors Steve and Jo Starling will be in attendence for the judging and filming of the competition.

Mr Van Duyl said Hervey Bay was a great location for the competition, given it's reputation as a fishing spot.

"Hervey Bay is a great location for fishing, and we'll be following the boats with helicopters to capture on video how they perform in the water for our audience," he said.

"We're expecting to get some thrilling moments on film that will really highlight how fantastic the coastline is for fishing here and how well these boats handle the elements.”

Some of the iconic boats battling it out for the categories of Best Fibreglass and Best Aluminium Fishing Boat include the Haines Hunter 565R, Caribbean 2400 and Whittley Sea Legend 22 among others.

Acting general manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Bradley Nardi thanked Bauer Media and the supporters and volunteers for their support of the event.

"We're hoping for some great weather and fabulous photos from this activity, and once again I want to thank everyone involved for their support in making this event possible,' Mr Nardi said.

"Helicopters will be filming near Round Island from sunrise on Wednesday, 26th and may be visible from Urangan.”

A barbecue and refreshments will be provided at the event.

For more information and public viewing times, head to www.frasercoastevents.com.au.