USC brings career opportunities with new sport talk

USC Sport Studies lecturer Dave Robinson will outline the wide variety of roles and experience needed for a career in the sport and fitness industry.

SPORT enthusiasts on the Fraser Coast could turn their dream job into a reality, thanks to a career talk from the University of the Sunshine Coast.

The Fraser Coast USC campus will host the 'Make Sport Your Career' talk on November 10, looking at the variety of roles available and the qualifications and experience needed to help secure a job in the sport and fitness industry.

USC Sports Studies lecturer Dave Robinson said people did not have to be stars on the court or field to have a rewarding career in sport.

"There are growing opportunities for qualified providers of sport and fitness, and for professionals in areas such as sports marketing and event management,” he said.

"Facilities management and sports administration skills are also highly valued commodities at all levels - from community clubs to elite sports.”

Robinson said the program was far more than just core sporting and administration skills, encompassing areas of coaching science, functional anatomy and biomechanics.

Major studies allowed the inclusion of tourism and event management.

"The program provides practical core sport skills and sport science knowledge in areas such as...motor control...and exercise testing and measurement,” he said.

The talk coincides with the Meet USC Fraser Coast program and bachelor degrees in Animal Ecology and Tourism, Lesiure and Event Management.