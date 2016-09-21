USC offers business degree on Fraser Coast

THE University of the Sunshine Coast is offering a new degree through its Fraser Coast campus designed to develop sought-after skills in today's business world.

Acting Head of USC's School of Business Dr Peter Baxter said applications were now open via QTAC for the three-year Bachelor of Business that would provide students with a well-rounded business education.

Students can apply to study for one or two semesters in another country through USC's Student Overseas program.

Business students at USC Fraser Coast can choose majors in accounting, marketing and tourism, leisure and event management.