Used needles found on floor, sink of public bathroom

A CONCERNED mum has shared photos of used needles left in a public bathroom to a Maryborough Facebook page to warn others to be aware of the dangers.



Nicole Blundell said she took her kids to the toilets at the Prickett Park Aquatic Centre near the Lamington Bridge in Tinana where they found the needles on the sink and floor.



Nicole said she was fortunate her kids knew not to go near the needles.



Another woman found a sharps container in the sink at a toilet near a skate park in Hervey Bay.

