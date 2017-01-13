UV INDEX: Going outside won't be safe until late afternoon

WITH the Fraser Coast heatwave continuing today, Cancer Council and Queensland Health have issued an urgent health warning.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift warned Queenslanders to continue taking every precaution for their health.

"Where possible, people should avoid sun exposure - especially when the UV Index is three or above, from about 7.30am over the next few days," Ms Clift said.

"Keep yourself and your family cool - stay in air-conditioning, drink as much water as possible and schedule outdoor activities later in the day, when the UV Index falls below three."

The UV Index in Hervey Bay is expected to reach almost 15.

It was under three before 8am today, and will be under three again after 4pm.

In Maryborough, the UV Index is predicted to peak at just over 15 at noon today.

Maryborough will be under three again at about 4.30pm.

Queensland Health executive director Dr Mark Elcock said anybody could be at risk of falling ill as a result of the prolonged hot spell.

But, he said infants, the elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women, obese people and people with some pre-existing medical conditions were particularly vulnerable.

"Be alert to the symptoms of heat-related illnesses which may include heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or fainting," he said.

"If heat stroke is suspected, people should seek urgent medical treatment."