25°
News

V Dub Club to cruise the Coast in style this weekend

Blake Antrobus | 15th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
BUCKLE UP: Laurel Mole with the Kombi van 'Nelson' in preparation for this weekend's Kombi van cruise.
BUCKLE UP: Laurel Mole with the Kombi van 'Nelson' in preparation for this weekend's Kombi van cruise. Blake Antrobus

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTOR enthusiast Laurel Mole knows that every Kombi van - including her husband's beloved Nelson - has a story to tell.

With over 100 members in the local V Dub Club Fraser Coast, the Hervey Bay Kombi owner is preparing for the the club's first cruise through Hervey Bay on Sunday.

It marks the very first major event for the local club, who are looking to promote their funky vans.

"We had a plan of forming our own group two years ago, but another group formed and we got on board with that. The problem was they weren't very active,” Ms Mole said.

"We went on cruises with them before, but we decided to try and get our own social cruise and started to promote VW's in the region.”

With drivers from Bundaberg looking to attend the weekend ride, the group hopes that people will show up to the event to check out the cars on offer.

Sunday's social ride will start at the United Fuel Station in Eli Waters at 11.15am, before cruising down the Esplanade to Shelley Beach for a barbecue.

Ms Mole said the drivers would present their vehicles at the barbecue, allowing for locals to introduce themselves and see the show.

"It's not a show and shine, but a quick display to show people there are a lot of VW enthusiasts in Hervey Bay,” she said.

"It's the first time we've done anything like this.

"We'd like to hold more social gatherings to get people mingling, chatting amongst each other and show social interests.

"There are heaps of Kombi's around Hervey Bay; everybody's got a story to tell.”

She remains confident that it will be a great weekend, with more than 20 vans already signed up for the cruise.

"It will definitely be a good weekend; there could be a lot more on display, so hopefully people seeing them by the beach will stop and take a look.

"Lots of different campers could show up for the event.”

The V Dub Club's Kombi van run starts at 11.15am at the United Fuel Station in Eli Waters, proceeding down to Shelley Beach for a barbecue.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
V Dub Club to cruise the Coast in style this weekend

V Dub Club to cruise the Coast in style this weekend

With over 100 members in the local V Dub Club Fraser Coast, the Hervey Bay Kombi owner is preparing for the the club's first cruise through Hervey Bay on Sunday

Maurice Blair signs for Hull KR until 2018

Melbourne Storm's Dane Nielsen and Maurice Blair tackle Bulldogs Krisnan Inu during the game at Virgin Australia, Stadium. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

Blair played his junior league in Maryborough.

Relay for Life: Deb Lack shares her story of hope

READY, STEADY, GO! Andrew Stevens, Brad Flavell, Kay Nixon, Gavin Plumridge and Del Kirk from the Hervey Bay Relay for Life committee are you ready to go around in circles all night tonight.

Deb Lack talks about her life struggles ahead of Relay for Life.

Authorities to probe bashing of Fraser Coast inmate

Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The man had suffered severe head injuries.

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Girls' Night In will help fight cancers: letter

Queensland women are staging a Girls' Night In to raise funds for cancer research ... and Fraser Coast women have been asked to join in.

The Girls' Night In draws on the power and impact of friendship.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels, ahead of thier appearance at CMC Rocks 2017.

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... Submit an Offer

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... $185,000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... Submit an Offer

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established the opportunity is there to secure this block...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

Exceptional Allotment - Central Location

31 Baird Drive, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of ... Submit an Offer

An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of land situated in the ever popular suburb of Pialba. Featuring all town...

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction