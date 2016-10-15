V Dub Club to cruise the Coast in style this weekend

BUCKLE UP: Laurel Mole with the Kombi van 'Nelson' in preparation for this weekend's Kombi van cruise.

MOTOR enthusiast Laurel Mole knows that every Kombi van - including her husband's beloved Nelson - has a story to tell.

With over 100 members in the local V Dub Club Fraser Coast, the Hervey Bay Kombi owner is preparing for the the club's first cruise through Hervey Bay on Sunday.

It marks the very first major event for the local club, who are looking to promote their funky vans.

"We had a plan of forming our own group two years ago, but another group formed and we got on board with that. The problem was they weren't very active,” Ms Mole said.

"We went on cruises with them before, but we decided to try and get our own social cruise and started to promote VW's in the region.”

With drivers from Bundaberg looking to attend the weekend ride, the group hopes that people will show up to the event to check out the cars on offer.

Sunday's social ride will start at the United Fuel Station in Eli Waters at 11.15am, before cruising down the Esplanade to Shelley Beach for a barbecue.

Ms Mole said the drivers would present their vehicles at the barbecue, allowing for locals to introduce themselves and see the show.

"It's not a show and shine, but a quick display to show people there are a lot of VW enthusiasts in Hervey Bay,” she said.

"It's the first time we've done anything like this.

"We'd like to hold more social gatherings to get people mingling, chatting amongst each other and show social interests.

"There are heaps of Kombi's around Hervey Bay; everybody's got a story to tell.”

She remains confident that it will be a great weekend, with more than 20 vans already signed up for the cruise.

"It will definitely be a good weekend; there could be a lot more on display, so hopefully people seeing them by the beach will stop and take a look.

"Lots of different campers could show up for the event.”

