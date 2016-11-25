Vandals strike school with bizarre and explicit graffiti

SEVEN classrooms have been vandalised with graffiti at a catholic school in Hervey Bay.

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School has been targeted with several words spray painted on the outside of classrooms and other damage to gutters.

Hervey Bay Police Senior Sergeant Darryn Morris said the school was vandalised overnight Wednesday and was reported through Policelink on Thursday morning.

Several words including explicit language and other random words like pyro, boy pyro and arc were spray painted in black, grey and white paint across the classrooms of two buildings at the school.

Sen Sgt Morris said gutter guards were also ripped up underneath an undercover eating area at the primary school.

It is believed to have happened between 5.30pm on Wednesday November 23 and 6.30am on Thursday.

If you know anything about this crime and can help police with investigations please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.