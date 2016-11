A VEGETATION fire is continuing to burn at Oakhurst with no property at risk.

At 10.30am the fire on Maryborough Biggenden Rd was reported burning within the containment lines.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said no property was at risk.

The fire was reported to authorities about 12.15pm on Wednesday.

It is a timely reminder for the community to know if they feel their property is at threat of a fire to call 000.