Vegetation fire creates smoke haze north of Burrum Heads

A VEGETATION fire that is currently burning north of Burrum Heads has created a large smoke haze that is affecting nearby residents.

Twelve Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on the scene of the fire at Woppis Road, Woodgate.

The fire broke out 11pm yesterday and is burning within national park land, and is posing no threat to property.

Firefighters are constructing breaks and patrolling containment lines.

Those living near the area should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition, to protect themselves from the haze.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call 000 mimmediately.