Veronica turns 103: “I enjoy everything too much to leave”

VERONICA Quinn has seen the world change through a span of more than 100 years.



"I enjoy everything too much to leave," she said.



The RSL Care Baycrest resident turned 103 on Sunday, making her the oldest complex resident.

RSL Care Baycrest resident Veronica Quinn is turning 103 years old on October 23. Annie Perets

In fact, she met her husband Jack at a dance.



He was a member of the Australian Air Force and they travelled the world together.

During part of World War Two, Ms Quinn lived in Sydney and there is one memory of the period that springs to mind.

"Bomber planes want over the house, and I thought that was the end," she said.

"It was terrifying."



The pair were married for 57 years.



Ms Quinn has one daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



She moved into the the RSL Care Baycrest in August, after living lived on her own for the first 102 years.

Ms Quinn celebrated the 103rd birthday milestone with friends and family, complete with morning tea and cake.