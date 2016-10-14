24°
Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Annie Perets | 14th Oct 2016 7:25 AM
Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.
Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

ALISTAIR Brightman has become a familiar face on the Fraser Coast over the past 20 years, capturing the moments that matter in the community.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer currently has his passion on show through an exhibition at the Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery.

Titled 20twenty20 vision - News and Views, the exhibition incorporates a range of shots that Mr Brightman has captured on and off shift.

"One side of the exhibition is photos from work, making up the 'news' aspect, and the other half is what I do in my spare time, making up the 'views,'” Mr Brightman said.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography.

"Some of the photos on display are from the Fraser Coast, like the Urangan Pier, and some are from other parts of Australia.

"There's one of a flower which was actually taken in my backyard.”

Though a substantial part of Mr Brightman's role as a newspaper photographer is taking photos of unpleasant life events such as car crashes and fires, the exhibition only displays photos from positive news.

Up on the gallery's walls, the people of the Fraser Coast are the heart and soul of the news half, with smiling faces from sporting and fun community event.

Australian icons have also made the cut, including a happy Kevin Rudd.

"He was prime minister at the time, and was visiting here for the Melbourne Cup,” Mr Brightman said.

"I took a photo the moment that his horse won and he was celebrating.”

Australian superstar Jessica Mauboy is also on display, but it's a little less obvious as it is a photo of her legs which has made it into Mr Brightman's book of his all-time favourite photos.

The photo was taken at the front of the stage, when everyone was cheering aside from a young girl who was fascinated by Ms Mauboy's shoes.

The girl leaned in to touch Ms Mauboy's shoes with a hand.

Mr Brightman started off his career as a photographer at the Cairns Post in 1986, before taking up the Fraser Coast Chronicle gig in 1995.

"One of the parts about being a photographer is all the people you get to meet, and the situations you get to experience,” he said.

"For example, I have a photo of going aboard a navy ship and aside from being in the navy, I wouldn't have been able to do that as a photographer.”

The exhibition is up now but will have it's official opening night on November 4. It will remain in the Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery until the end of next month.

