Vicious attack on M'boro staff member caught on CCTV

CCTV cameras have captured the moment a staff member lay on the ground while another man kicks him in the head.

The vicious attack occurred during an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning last week at a Maryborough licensed venue.

Police are searching for the people involved in the assault that broke out at The Lounge 1868 nightclub on Wharf St.

Acting Sergeant Matt Walker said this kind of behaviour was not tolerated by police.

"Staff should feel safe when they go to work," Sgt Walker said.

The incident happened at 2am on Saturday.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.