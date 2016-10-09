Victim of Friday's fatal crash at Nikenbah named

TYRON Cook has been identified as the man who tragically lost his life after a horror crash at Nikenbah on Friday.

The 29-year-old Hervey Bay man was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit a power pole, which knocked out power to more than 2600 homes.

The crash happened on the corner of Maggs Hill Rd and Main St in Nikenbah.

It took emergency services several hours to clear the roads of debris and carry out the necessary investigations, with the roads closed during that time.

Inspector Kevin Thompson said it was believed the man was trying to overtake another car when he clipped the side of the car, lost control and hit the pole.

"The power pole has come down, and there have been some reported power outages in Hervey Bay," Insp Thompson said.

Insp Thompson encouraged anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have information who have not yet spoken to police to come forward or dial Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

He said the crash was a tragic way to end the QPS "back to school" road safety campaign.

"This is our last day of our back to school strategy," he said.

A family of four was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital and has been treated for shock.

It is believed the family was on their way to school at the time of the incident.

Live wires also sparked a grass fire on the corner of Chapel Rd and Main Street.

After almost 12 hours, the power was restored to homes in the area.