Victim wakes to thief driving car out of her garage

THE owner of a black Kia Cerato woke to the sound of her vehicle leaving the driveway in the early hours of the morning.

The car, believed to be unlocked at the time, was stolen from a property on Limpus St in Urangan at 4am on Thursday.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES

$1 million refurbishment for old M'boro Govt building

Hervey Bay graduate faces attempted murder charge

Child sex doll allegedly ordered by Fraser Coast man

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

The owner heard the vehicle start up and leave the garage.

Police are investigating the car theft and urge residents to lock their cars.

Anyone with information that may help police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.