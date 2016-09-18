26°
Victims walk away after their car rolls on Bruce Hwy

Eliza Wheeler
| 18th Sep 2016 4:57 PM

TWO people have walked away with minor injuries after their car rolled on the Bruce Hwy near Maryborough.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 2.15am on Saturday.

When paramedics arrived, they saw the two people involved, one almost 60 and the other a teenager, had managed to escape the wreckage themselves.

After assessing the patients at the scene, a 59-year-old man was taken to Hervey Bay hospital with a minor head injury.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with a minor cut on his leg.

Topics:  bruce highway, crash, qas, qps

