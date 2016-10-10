VIDEO: Budding artists share why they love to create

MARYBOROUGH'S famous buildings provided inspiration for a group of upcoming young artists.



At St Helens State School, students with an interest in art were invited to participate in an Art Enrichment Program.



There were a total of 34 students from Years 1, 2, 4 and 6 who took part in the 10 weeks of lessons, under instruction of professional artist Josephine Frost.



Creating artistic paintings of what are known as 'Quirky Queenslanders' was where Maryborough's heritage came in.



Student art show: St Helens State School students have been busy creating beautiful artwork.