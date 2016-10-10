28°
Community

VIDEO: Budding artists share why they love to create

Annie Perets
| 18th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
ART FUN: Some of the St Helens State School who were involved in the Budding Arts Program, with instructor Josephine Frost.
ART FUN: Some of the St Helens State School who were involved in the Budding Arts Program, with instructor Josephine Frost. Annie Perets

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARYBOROUGH'S famous buildings provided inspiration for a group of upcoming young artists.

At St Helens State School, students with an interest in art were invited to participate in an Art Enrichment Program.

There were a total of 34 students from Years 1, 2, 4 and 6 who took part in the 10 weeks of lessons, under instruction of professional artist Josephine Frost.

Creating artistic paintings of what are known as 'Quirky Queenslanders' was where Maryborough's heritage came in.

Go to the Chronicle website to check out more of the students' artistic work.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

EXCLUSIVE: AUSTRALIA’S drug regulator is warning parents not to use homeopathic teething gels and tablets after they were linked to 10...

VIDEO: Budding artists share why they love to create

ART FUN: Some of the St Helens State School who were involved in the Budding Arts Program, with instructor Josephine Frost.

St Helens State School students have been getting creative.

Council will start recording meetings

Vintage microphone and headphones on green background. Concept audio and studio recording. 3d

Cr Lewis hopes it will assist with keeping Council open.

Local law review to target Esplanades' on-leash dog areas

News

Tighter enforcement and body cameras were some of the solutions.

Local Partners

VIDEO: Budding artists share why they love to create

Maryborough's famous buildings provided inspiration for a group of upcoming young artists.

Help rescued pets by buying a cute pet calendar

ADORABLE PRESENT: The 2017 PETstock calendar will donate the proceeds to PetRescue, giving homeless pets the chance to find loving families.

They're $3 and now available from PETstock Hervey Bay.

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Girls' Night In will help fight cancers: letter

Queensland women are staging a Girls' Night In to raise funds for cancer research ... and Fraser Coast women have been asked to join in.

The Girls' Night In draws on the power and impact of friendship.

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame his island mate Lee for playing a part in his exit.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell

X Factor judge's quick quip draws gasps from audience

Early bird sales set records for must-see annual festival

Thelma Plum joins a stellar line up of more than 400 acts involving 2500 performers across the six days of the 2016-17 Woodford Folk Festival.

What lasts six days, involves 400 acts and is regular as Christmas

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil, Orpheus Omega, and Flynn Effect hit the stage at Max Watts in Brisbane under Destroy All LInes touring.

Lacuna Coil's first headline tour a super success

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $279,000

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 Auction in...

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide