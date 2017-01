FIRE crews have rushed to the scene after an electrical pole burst into flames in Maryborough's CBD.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency said the incident started about 10.15am when crews were called to the scene at the corner of Bazaar St and Ellena St.

Mak McKenna from Hit 101.9 took a video while the flames were sparking.

Flames were sparking from the electrical pole and a crew extinguished the flames and redirected traffic away from the area.

More to come.