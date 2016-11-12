VIDEO: "I didn't access the emails” Mayor says

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has denied ever accessing CEO Lisa Desmond's emails, despite having not consulted with Ms Desmond over the action.

Following Wednesday's council meeting, Cr Loft told the media he had access to the emails based on the "legal advice" he was given if the CEO went on holidays.

But he did not confirm who granted him access or how he got access to the emails.

"In the process of the negotiating with the CEO, if the CEO was to go away on holidays, then the legal advice was, as mayor, you should have access to the files," he said.

"But because she never went on holidays, the files were never accessed. It is just good protection of the whole organisation."

