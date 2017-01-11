Viruses, sprains and pains: ED visits rise over break

THE Christmas-New Year period kept Fraser Coast emergency departments busy, with an average 25% increase in the number of people seeking treatment over the holiday break.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service data reveals a total of 1700 people visiting the emergency department at Hervey Bay and Maryborough from December 24, 2016 to January 1, 2017.

During the previous Christmas and New Year break there were 1626 who came to the Fraser Coast emergency departments.

While an increase occurred year on year, it was not a record level of activity.

Emergency Department holiday stats for Maryborough and Hervey Bay

There were more than 2000 people seeking treatment at the two departments during both the 2012/13 and 2011/12 Christmas/New Year holidays.

"While this year was not the busiest Christmas and New Year at our Fraser Coast emergency departments, we still experienced a significant spike in comparison to our average daily presentations," Hervey Bay and Maryborough Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Emeka Nwufoh said.

"At Hervey Bay we averaged 125 presentations a day from December 24 to January 1, which is about 30% higher than our yearly average of 96 presentations a day.

"Maryborough was also well above its normal daily presentations, rising to 64 during this holiday period in comparison to its usual rate of 55 a day.

"Between the two emergency departments combined, overall we saw about 25% more patients each day compared to usual.

"New Year's Day was the busiest at Hervey Bay with 148 presentations, while at Maryborough the busiest day was Boxing Day with 78 presentations."

Patients come into the two emergency departments with a wide variety of conditions, which is reflected by the breadth of visits during the Christmas and New Year period.

"The most common reason for presenting to Hervey Bay ED was viral infection, with 28 presentations, while other common presentations were urinary tract infections, minor head injuries, and acute abdominal pain," Dr Nwufoh said.

"Common presentations at Maryborough included ankle sprains, tonsillitis, chest pains and minor head injuries, yet the most common was no injury found.

"Often our doctors record patients with minor bruises or cuts, colds or other treatment that does not require emergency treatment as no injury found. These patients would be more appropriately treated by a GP.

"I'd like to thank patients and their families and friends for their patience while they were attended to during what is a busy holiday period at our emergency department."