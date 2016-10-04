Increase in number of water rescues in Hervey Bay

TO THE RESCUE: This is the vessel which had fire on Saturday. Pictured are Dave Marshman and on the water is Adrian Harmer.

AN INFLUX number of people have been transported to hospital from the waters of Hervey Bay recently.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay conducted 14 activations in the last couple of weeks - that's double the average number of medivacs normally done in a month.

Six of those activations were medical evacuations from Fraser Island.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay vice commodore Jill Barclay said the rise comes on the back of a visible increase of tourists going out on boat.

"There has been a noticeable increase in the numbers on the water over the last two weekends, which always leads to a number of activations for Marine Rescue," she said.

"The weather has been a bit hit and miss with some north-westerlies making the conditions uncomfortable on some days."

In September, Marine Rescue completed a total of 16 activations, including nine medivacs and seven breakdowns. A total of 32 people were returned to safety.

Fire aboard calls for a rescue

On Saturday, Marine Rescue Hervey Bay received notification from other boaties that there was a vessel off Big Woody Island that was letting off hand-held flares.

With help of other boaties on the water, Marine Rescue were able to determine that the boat had a possible fire on board.

"With a crew already on site, we were able to quickly respond to the vessel in distress," Ms Barclay said.

"It appears an electrical issue with the circuit board and wiring was the culprit and the vessel was towed back to harbour after the smoke was dealt with by the owner."