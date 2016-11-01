30°
Visiting bone clinic headed to Hervey Bay

1st Nov 2016 2:00 PM Updated: 2:20 PM
FIGHTBACK: The Bone Clinic co-director Lisa Weis instructs Leigh Fyfe on a chin-up.
FIGHTBACK: The Bone Clinic co-director Lisa Weis instructs Leigh Fyfe on a chin-up. Melanie Quinn

THE Bone Clinic, a world-first clinic dedicated to prevention, early intervention and treatment of osteoporosis is taking its bone-building expertise on the road to Hervey Bay on November 9.

The clinic is responsible for reversing the diagnosis of osteoporosis for a number of patients who followed their scientific, evidence-based exercise program at their Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast training centres.

The Bone Clinic will provide up-to-date information on osteoporosis and its treatment based on the current research happening in Queensland and around the world.

A seminar on how to manage and treat the common yet debilitating bone disease will be held at Hervey Bay RSL on Wednesday, November 9, from 5-7pm.

The two-hour seminar will also answer frequently asked client questions including: "Why have I got osteoporosis?", "Should I go on bone medications?", "Why isn't walking enough exercise?" and "I've got osteoporosis, now what?"

With osteoporosis and osteopenia currently affecting more than 66% of Australian adults over 50, more needs to be done to educate the general public on prevention and treatment of the disease.

What we know from our research is that bones love to be loaded and you're never too old to start exercise, so long as you do so in a gradual, supervised and scientific way.

At The Bone Clinic, we have helped men and women regain strength, balance, mobility and bone density with our program, which has seen some clients lift more than their own body weight and reduce their risk of fracture along the way.

Co-founder Lisa Weis said regional Queensland was sometimes neglected when it came to new research and residents were often the last to receive something that could benefit them.

We established The Bone Clinic for everyone, not just for the city-folk, the privileged or the wealthy.

One in 20 deaths in 2013 was directly caused by, or contributed to, by musculoskeletal conditions, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Osteoporosis made the greatest contribution to mortality - contributing to more than 1600 deaths.

PROF BELINDA BECK,

The bone Clinic

