Visitors beat the weekend heat at Aquatic Centre

10th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

IT may have been a scorcher of a weekend, but that didn't bother Charli and Archie Davis during their visit to the Coast from Burrum.

The pair were just two of the dozens of visitors to the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre over the weekend, as temperatures soared to over 30°C across Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast the temperatures from a high pressure system moving over the Coast after brief showers earlier in the week.

But it doesn't have swim instructor Shiryl Fish worried, given the pool's recent introduction of swimming lessons and inflatables for the Aquatic Centre.

"We've got lessons coming up here at the pool, so it's important that people start now and gear up for summer safety," she said.

"It's a perfect time to be coming to the pool, especially with our water park."

Signups are available for the upcoming Swimathon on November 27 from the Aquatic Centre.

