Visitors from the southern states flocking to Fraser Coast

KYM, Tony and James Willis from Canberra are just three of the thousands of visitors filling up Fraser Coast accommodation for the holidays.

The family is staying at Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay for the next week, after arriving yesterday.

"We came here 20 years ago, and we came back because of the whales," Mrs Willis said.

"We had such an amazing time last time, and we wanted to try and do it all again."

With the whale season in full-swing and Christmas less than three months away, other southern tourists are heading to the region from areas including Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

For Hervey Bay hotel managers Peter Beard from Ramada and Olivia Taylor from Oceans Resort & Spa, the last three months have been exceptionally busy as they cater for the influx of souther tourists, as well as visitors from other areas.

Both said they believed work was only going to get busier as the year went on.

Mr Beard said the September - October holidays had been the busiest weeks on the hotel's record.

"It's been one of the best (holiday periods) in the last four or five years," Mr Beard said.

"We've had a really good three months, we've been running at 90% capacity for that time."

He said a lot of guests were now re-booking for the Christmas period, and he expected to reach 100% capacity during that time.

"Our forward bookings are starting to roll in," he said.

"They (tourists) have to book now, because after the last holidays, we expect it to be really busy."

Ms Taylor from Oceans said people had also started booking out rooms for Christmas and New Year at the resort.

"The busy period usually runs through to January, because we're blessed with the whales, and we're blessed with the weather all through this time of year," Ms Taylor.