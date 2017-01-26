Volunteers spend Australia Day helping community

Australia Day at Scarness - Meals on Wheels Fraser Community volunteers (L) Trish Pickering, Shirley Rowe, Carole Baker, Lisa Child, Mike Frith and Barbara Watson cooking up a storm.

WHILE many relaxing and spending time with family this Australia Day, others are using the public holiday to continue helping the community.

A group of volunteer from Meals on Wheels and Community Health Group were at the Scarness Park celebrations conducting a fundraising.

Meals on Wheels Fraser Community president Ray Flemming said money raised would go towards maintain low costs in the meals.

"We were washed out last year, and the year before that it was too hot, so today was just perfect," he said.

"Our clients have a fixed income so it's important to make our meals as affordable as possible.

Australia Day at Scarness - Megan Moon from Hervey Bay tossing corn sacks. Alistair Brightman

In Aussie style, their stand included the sale of lamingtons and a corn-bag throwing competition.

Meals on Wheels first fundraised at the Scarness Park Australia Day event six years ago.

The rural fire brigade was also at the Scarness event, looking for new recruits and sharing information.

Australia Day at Scarness - (L) Ally Howell, Bailey Egan and Sallie Cook from the River Heads Rural Fire Brigade. Alistair Brightman

River Heads second officer Brad Arndt said Australia Day offered a good chance to get-out and about and meet residents.

"We've been out here sharing how the public can us, talking about the new fire alarms, and how they can protect their properties," he said.

"The volunteers out here are mainly from the River Heads office.

"We are always recruiting."