VMR was called to the rescue after a 13 metre power cat ran aground in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A police spokesman said Maryborough station received the call just after the incident happened about 3am.

VRM was called to rescue two people from Rooneys Point, off Fraser Island after a boat was reported to have run aground and taking on water.

It is believed the vessel hit a sand bank.

All occupants are safe and well and it is believed the vessel has been abandoned.