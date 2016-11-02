Wait on, Michael has more to shave for Movember

(left) Michael Wait before giving his moustache the chop, as part of his Movember challenge; (right) Michael saves beard for later.

FOR most Movemberers, they're busy dreaming of ways to curl, split or comb their precious moustaches.

But Michael Wait has got rid of his altogether for the month.

Mr Wait said he was doing it a little differently this year, stating he would shave his moustache off and consider getting rid of the beard if his fundraising target of $5000 was met.

"A lot of years were involved in making this beard as long as it is, so I figured I'd do it differently,” he said.

"If my family and friends want to see me clean shaven, they'll have to put their money where their mouth is.”

Mr Wait said he was motivated to help support organisations like beyondblue and bring awareness to issues like prostate cancer, which claimed his godfather many years ago.

"This is very much for him,” he said.

"I know too many people who are doing it tough with mental illness; organisations like beyondblue help them to deal with this, so I'm also doing it to help support them this year.”

It's a creative move for Michael, who has encouraged others to get on board with the event and "just get in and do it.”

But a creative spin on the 'stache is important, and he recommends something that is unusual enough to draw attention.

"Give it a creative spin, it's a great opportunity for people to do whatever they think, or whatever suits their personality,” Michael said.

"It's really important people get involved with it, especially on the Fraser Coast.

"The more we can talk about it and raise awareness that mental illnesses are like any other illness that needs attention, the better.”

Donate to Michael's Movember campaign here.