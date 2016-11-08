32°
News

Want to sip your wine through a straw?

8th Nov 2016 10:21 AM
The Wine Sipper promises to be a conversation starter...
The Wine Sipper promises to be a conversation starter...

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIRST there was the goon suit for sneaky drinks at the office.

Now wine lovers will have no excuse for spills after the release of the Wine Sipper.

It comes with "three steady legs and inbuilt straw" and is said to be the "perfect way to sit back and enjoy your favourite glass of wine."

"The wine glass not only stands steadily on three legs to prevent toppling over but has an inbuilt straw to safely guide the wine straight to the lips so as to not miss a single drop,'' its promoters say.

"It is quirky, fun and a great alternative for those that like to avoid cleaning up after a few drinks,'' says Winex director Matt Busby.

"The product is easy to use, all you need to do is pour the wine into the glass and take a sip from the glass straw. No fuss, no spills and more entertaining.''

Winex, an Australian family owned business, is the largest beverage and wine accessories distributor in the country and has been operating since 1999.

According to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics, wine consumption is growing strongly in Australia.

While 50 years ago, beer made up three quarters of all alcohol consumed, but now makes up under half at 41 per cent.

Wine's share has increased over the same period from 12 per cent to 38 per cent.

Australians currently consume more white wine than red wine - 270 million litres of white wine compared with 190 million litres of red wine in 2013-14, while full strength beer remains the most popular type of beer, accounting for around three quarters of all beer in 2013-14.

The Wine Sipper, which is described as a great 'conversation starter', is being sold at kitchen and homeware retailers, wineries and liquor stores or online at www.purplespoilz.com.au. It costs $29.95 for a set of two.

Topics:  alcohol editors picks offbeat wine

MISSING AT SEA: Rescued fishers join search for mate

MISSING AT SEA: Rescued fishers join search for mate

UPDATE 10AM: Two men who were rescued by crews from trawlers near Indian Head were not injured and remain on a boat looking for the missing man.

Three crews back on scene as Dundathu fire sparks again

Fire on Prawle Rd at Dundathu.

Emergency crews were working well into Sunday night to contain it.

Hundreds to protest at Fraser Coast council meeting

Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Community frustrations with Council have hit a boiling point.

Carol opens Fraser Coast's first Nurse Practitioner business

Nurse practitioner - Carol Gray.

"I just knew right then that I wanted to be a nurse."

Local Partners

Hearing provider shines at business awards

AUSTRALIAN Hearing Hervey Bay and Maryborough won the award for Best Health Provider at the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism awards.

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service General Manager of Family and Community Stephen Bell (middle) receives one of the two new Airvo machines from Toogum and District RSL's Ken Higgins and Bar Fly's Ken Stanton.

The equipment makes it easier to clear airways.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

ALL OFFERS PRESENTED

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

When Location Counts

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!