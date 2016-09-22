Want to study a FREE university course?

IMAGINE a course at university with no exams, homework or assignments and free tuition and workbooks.

That is exactly what the University of the Sunshine Coast is offering to people in the Fraser Coast through the five-week Community Course.

The course is aimed at people who are thinking of taking their first step in returning to study at university or TAFE.

USC will provide the University Skills for the Community course at its Fraser Coast campus from next month, for adults of all ages who may not have studied formally for some years, or who did not finish high school.

USC Careers and Graduate Employment Adviser Tracy-Madonna Wylie said the course would allow people to explore potential study and career pathways.

"With no tests, homework or exams to worry about, this is the ideal course for those wanting to sample higher education and discover what opportunities are available to them," Mrs Wylie said.

Mrs Wylie said the program would help participants develop their skills as researchers and writers.

"People will learn how to recognise and develop their skills gained from work and life experience and turn them into academic reading, writing, speaking and listening skills," she said.

"One of the major benefits of the course is that it is done in a supportive group environment that helps to build their confidence and capacity for learning."

The course will be delivered in two-hour weekly sessions, starting on October 4 from 10am-12pm at USC's Fraser Coast campus in Old Maryborough Road, Hervey Bay.

All workbooks are provided free of charge and there are no tuition costs.

To register email pathways@usc.edu.au or phone (07) 5550 1397.