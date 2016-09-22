29°
News

Want to study a FREE university course?

Eliza Wheeler
| 22nd Sep 2016 2:29 PM
USC Careers and Graduate Employment Adviser Tracy-Madonna Wylie
USC Careers and Graduate Employment Adviser Tracy-Madonna Wylie Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IMAGINE a course at university with no exams, homework or assignments and free tuition and workbooks.

That is exactly what the University of the Sunshine Coast is offering to people in the Fraser Coast through the five-week Community Course.

The course is aimed at people who are thinking of taking their first step in returning to study at university or TAFE.

USC will provide the University Skills for the Community course at its Fraser Coast campus from next month, for adults of all ages who may not have studied formally for some years, or who did not finish high school.

USC Careers and Graduate Employment Adviser Tracy-Madonna Wylie said the course would allow people to explore potential study and career pathways.

"With no tests, homework or exams to worry about, this is the ideal course for those wanting to sample higher education and discover what opportunities are available to them," Mrs Wylie said.

Mrs Wylie said the program would help participants develop their skills as researchers and writers. 

"People will learn how to recognise and develop their skills gained from work and life experience and turn them into academic reading, writing, speaking and listening skills," she said.

"One of the major benefits of the course is that it is done in a supportive group environment that helps to build their confidence and capacity for learning."

The course will be delivered in two-hour weekly sessions, starting on October 4 from 10am-12pm at USC's Fraser Coast campus in Old Maryborough Road, Hervey Bay.

All workbooks are provided free of charge and there are no tuition costs.

To register email pathways@usc.edu.au or phone (07) 5550 1397.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  community, study, usc

Travelling on the Bruce Highway? Expect delays

Travelling on the Bruce Highway? Expect delays

IF you're travelling on the Bruce Highway expect delays north of Gympie in both lanes.

49-year-old glassed during alleged pub brawl

The man is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in October.

WEATHER: Get ready for hot temps on the Fraser Coast

Get the sunscreen and togs out Fraser Coast, we can expect a warm one in coming days with above average temperatures set for the region.

Sunday is forecast as the hottest day this week

TAFE Qld dumps contracts, sends jobs to Philippines

Four people on the Fraser Coast will lose their jobs at the TAFE.

Local Partners

Zonta steps closer to peace to promote world of solace

TO CELEBRATE International Day of Peace (today), a group from the community has taken part in a peace walk through Urangan's botanic gardens.

We asked, you answered: 40 things you want on Fraser Coast

Cars on show at the 2015 Rock'n Maryborough Vintage Festival. Photo: Amy Cook / Fraser Coast Chronicle

What you would like to see on the Fraser Coast

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Lindsay Lohan claims she feared acid attack from ex

Lindsay Lohan claims she feared acid attack from ex

Lindsay Lohan claims she thought Egor Tarabasov would throw acid in her face.

Johnny Depp selling $12 million LA penthouse

Johnny Depp has fallen on some relatively tough times of late

The penthouse is expected to fetch about $12 million

Hugh Grant: 'Sex scenes are a turn-on'

Hugh Grant says he loves filming sex scenes and finds them a "turn-on".

Hugh Grant finds filming sex scenes a "turn-on".

Kendall Jenner: 'I'm all about freeing the nipple'

Kendall Jenner says she is "all about freeing the nipple" and prefers to either go braless or with her lingerie exposed as she likes to show off what's under her clothing.

KENDALL Jenner is "all about freeing the nipple".

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Storks.

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie.

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

5000 attendees enjoyed last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and this year will be even bigger.

THE Spirit of Bundaberg Festival tops our list!

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

Vendor wants says SELL!!

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra rumpus area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $300,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

OWNERS HAVE INSTRUCTED TO SELL

32 Highview Drive, Craignish 4655

Residential Land An ideal opportunity exists to purchase a 2411m2 elevated block of land ... Submit an Offer

An ideal opportunity exists to purchase a 2411m2 elevated block of land in a prime position. This block has splendid snapshot sea views of the beautiful Craignish...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

BRING ON A SEA CHANGE

30/499 Esplanade, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Submit an Offer

Treat yourself to a permanent holiday by the beach with this delightful contemporary beach side unit. Located in a private and meticulously maintained unit complex...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Six Fraser Coast properties that won't cost you a fortune

This home is for sale in Eli Waters - 32 Willow Court. The property is listed at $185,000.

Affordable homes on the Fraser Coast.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction