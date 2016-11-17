28°
Want to see a superboat up close? Here's your chance

Matthew McInerney
| 17th Nov 2016 3:44 PM
Offshore Superboats Championships driver Darren Nicholson.
Offshore Superboats Championships driver Darren Nicholson.

WHEN you consider driving a vehicle at more than 220kmh across water, what do you think would be the most sought-after attribute?

Quick reflexes, an intimate knowledge of vehicles and how they react in different conditions, and a passion for the sport seem obvious, but superboat driver Darren Nicholson rated trust above all else.

The Offshore Superboat Championships will be held in Hervey Bay this weekend, and you can see one of the massive boats in person on Friday morning out the front of the Fraser Coast Chronicle office building in Hervey Bay between 7am-11am.

What you won't see see from the beach this weekend is how the drivers control a superboat.

Nicholson, who will compete alongside Peter McGrath, said it took a lot of trust and co-ordination, albeit without practice.

"Envisage you and your wife or a friend are in a car. They're in the passenger seat and have control of the clutch, and the brakes and you've got the wheel,” he said.

"They'll have their foot to the floor and changing gears, and you'll steer.

"Now your aim is to reverse out of the garage, drive down the road and get to a service station.”

The straights are easiest - the pedal hits the metal and the driver keeps the superboat pointed towards the finish line.

But throw in a corner, or four, as will be featured in this weekend's fifth and final round, and that's where Nicholson's example gets real and the skills kick in.

Nicholson said the driver had to trust the throttle man to slow the vehicle enough to negotiate the corner, and they have to trust the driver to steer around the corner - without losing too much speed.

"You don't get a lot of practice because if something goes wrong you can do serious damage,” Nicholson said.

"We've raced together a lot. I'm lucky as Peter is very experienced and is one of the best in the world.”

You can meet Nicholson and see one of the massive boats at the Fraser Coast Chronicle office at 7 Central Avenue, Pialba on Friday morning between 7am-11am.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
