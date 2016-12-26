Want to win a new camera? Enter our photography competition

IT'S summer, so let's celebrate.



Today we open our annual reader photograph competition and we're desperate to give a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579, to one lucky reader.



Simply take a photograph that best expresses what summer means to you and send it to us. Could it be any easier?



Last year Joe Sutherland won our competition and won himself a brand new Nikon camera by entering a joyful photo of his family jumping dunes on Fraser Island.



Over the duration of the competition, we received hundreds of pictures and some were so good they made the front page.



Can you get there this time?



Get your camera or your phone out and get snapping.



You can enter by our website, or via email: frasercoastchronicle.com.au/iamsummeror editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

