Wanted man tasered after weapons found, say police

Amy Formosa
| 20th Jan 2017 9:18 AM Updated: 9:44 AM

POLICE have tasered a wanted man after he allegedly became aggressive when officers found illegal weapons in his car.

The 30-year-old Tiaro man was pulled over by police in Torquay on Thursday night.

Police say the man struggled and attempted to escape when police tried to arrest him.

Police then drew tasers.

It is alleged the man avoided the taser shots in the first attempt and tried to run away from police.

Police allege the man became aggressive towards them and a taser was activated a second time before he was then arrested on Freshwater St at 11.15pm.

The 30-year-old will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

He is to be charged with two counts of serious assault of a police officer, one count of assault or obstruct a police officer and one count of trespassing along with his return to prison warrant.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice taser

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

Sean Hollands is determined to live life without regret, and it's a motto he's taking into Channel 9's reality dating series Married at First Sight.

Caravan fire breaks out on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd earlier this morning.

The caravan caught fire at approximately 8.50am this morning.

Scammers strike more often than hackers: IT specialist

SCAM ALERT: Australia Post published this fake email on its website on January, 11, 2017, warning people its a scam and not to click or past the link into your internet browser. 'Delete the email immediately'.

"Everything locks up; then a ransom note comes up."

Things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd will perform at the Brolga Theatre this Saturday.

Check out our list of things to do across the Coast.

Hervey Bay group to do final act of kindness before closing

"It was formed mainly to assist with camaraderie among ourselves and to support local charities in the Bay.”

Family of Granville man who lost house in fire thank public

The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of January 12.

“He got out in just a pair of shorts and with his dog."

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

