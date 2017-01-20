CCTV shows toddlers opening pool gate

IT IS every parent's worst nightmare - losing track of precious toddlers, only to find them alone in the pool.

That is what happened to Fraser Coast couple Juscinta and Steve Lewis on Thursday afternoon when their two children; Ziva, 5, and Zhii, 3, worked together to open the pool gate.

LUCKY ESCAPE: Juscinta Lewis is glad her children Zhii, 3, and Ziva, 5, are safe after they broke into the pool area on Thursday. Eliza Wheeler

Zhii, thankfully wearing a floating ring at the time, made it into the water before his parents saved him.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV, and Granville mother Juscinta said it was "pretty scary" to see how easily her kids could endanger their own lives.

The video shows Ziva climbing up the wire fence using her toes for support and unlocking the gate before her younger brother pulls the gate open.

SHOCKING: Ziva, 5, and Zhii, 3, used teamwork to break into the pool area while their parents were inside. Contributed

Juscinta posted the footage on Facebook as a warning to other parents to always keep a close eye on their kids. "Don't trust them [children]," Juscinta said.

"It just opens your eyes, they've never done this before, so I don't know how they learned to do it."

In less than 24 hours after the shocking ordeal, Juscinta and Steve put clear perspex over the fence to stop another close call.

Susan Teerds from KidSafe Queensland said she applauded the Lewises on improving the pool's safety after the incident.

She added all furniture, pot plants and anything the kids could use to climb the fence should also be removed from the area.

"When your kids are climbers, the world is different... you have to make everything harder for your kids to climb up," Ms Teerds said.

"The rule of thumb is when there's any water about - bucket, spa, dog bowl, you need to be within arms length of the child and eyes on, they are fast and they drown silently and quickly."

She said about 65 children under 16 drown in Queensland every year.