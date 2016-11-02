Warnings of high fire danger in Maryborough today

Hot, windy conditions are increasing the risk of fire in Maryborough.

HOT, dry and windy conditions have sparked a fire warning for Maryborough.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services put out a statement on Wednesday morning warning of fire danger for the Heritage City, Bundaberg and the north and south Burnett.

The statement said the conditions had pushed the fire danger rating to "very high".

Residents were urged to check with the local fire warden before lighting a fire.

"Be mindful if you're using power tools or machinery because the smallest spark can start a bushfire," the statement read.