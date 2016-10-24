WATCH: Family devastated after new pup struggles to walk

A POINT Vernon family needs to make the devastating decision of whether to have their new dog euthanized after it was diagnosed with a chronic disease.

Tasha Marie said the pug which was purchased in August was a dream dog for her 11-year-old daughter.

At the time of purchase, the young canine named Poppy appeared normal and happy.

But about four weeks later, Poppy began losing the use of her back legs and was diagnosed with a chronic disease at four months old.

The condition, known as Hemivertebrae, is an issue in the spine which can lead to the loss of movement and constant pain.

This is Poppy. Though looking normal here, she has Hemivertebrae which makes it nearly impossible for her to walk. Contributed

Most cases of Hemivertebra are genetic and are passed down from parents.

Symptoms may not be visible right away and instead begin to show as a puppy grows.

Tasha has witnessed the Poppy's condition continue to worsen. She said it was heartbreaking.

"She is showing more difficulties including weakness of the hind limbs, pain, urinary and faecal incontinence," Tasha said.

"She can't stand up, and falls down when she does.

"It's devastating to watch her daily struggle."

The pug cost Tasha's family $2000; money they have not been able to get back.

Due to the genetic nature of the disease, Ms Page is concerned that the breeder was aware of the problem.

Tasha is sending a message out to other buyers to be aware of where their dogs are coming from.

"I would like to ensure to buyers beware of unregistered and registered dog breeders," she said.

"If you can request a contract valid for one year, there would be some inclusion or agreement of any genetic birth abnormality."