WATCH: Interior of new OzCare facility revealed

THE new Kawungan OzCare age care facility is still on track to completion - but the developers have offered an exclusive sneak-peak at the design.

An interior tour of the building reveals the scope of the $40 million facility, which will stand at three stories and house up to 154 residents upon completion.

The main hub area, which will have a water structure installed, aims to create a ripple effect throughout the building thanks to a light installed about the structure. Corridors are 2m in width and each bedroom contains an ensuite.

Business manager for Woollam Constructions John Milton said this new facility was one of the first models to include a premium product for the community, including a barbecue area, lawn bowls and a golf course.

"Hubs are to be located on site, so shops will move in," he said.

"It's 25%-30% larger than most aged care facilities."

Russell Young, executive officer for administrative services at OzCare, said completion of the building was anticipated for July.

"Local suppliers benefit with the running of the facility, and that's an ongoing matter," he said.

"It's a state of the art facility."

The project is estimated to have created almost 200 jobs from the construction alone.