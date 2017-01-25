Watch out for wildlife as lagoons impacted by heatwave

THE HEATWAVE has led to changes in water levels at the Dundowran lagoons.



Water level changes are naturally occurring and happen seasonally with weather patterns.



"Wildlife generally adapt to these gradual changes by travelling to other ponds and aquatic life retreat to deeper portions of ponds during dry periods," Cr David Lewis said.



"Unfortunately, in some extreme weather conditions, such as the current heatwaves, shallower portions of the lagoons may dry up.



"Water levels will rise once there is enough rainfall to provide surface water to flow into the lagoons and for the groundwater table to be recharged.



"In the meantime, if you come across injured or in- distressed wildlife around the lagoons there are some steps you can follow."



The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection recommends that, if possible, the animal is removed from the area that is causing it distress and place it somewhere safe and quiet. It is important not to put yourself in a situation where there is a risk that you could also be injured. If the animal can be handled safely, confine it by wrapping it in a towel or clothing. If you are unsure about handling an animal just keep it safe until skilled help can arrive.



It is always best to call a licensed wildlife carer to report injured wildlife so that they can treat it and so it can be rehabilitated once it has recovered. Make sure the wildlife carer receiving the animal is prepared to care for the animal by giving as much detail as possible and by telling them where you found the animal so that it can be released in the same area when it is rehabilitated.



This information also helps to identify and manage any 'black spots' where significant numbers of sick or injured wild animals are being found.



If you find any wildlife that is injured or distressed, please contact Wildlife Rescue on 4121 3146 or contact Natalie Richardson on 0484 621 028.

